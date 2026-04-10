The Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested seven suspects linked to a series of murders and violent crimes across the State. The suspects are believed to be members of a notorious criminal gang involved in multiple killings, armed robbery, and other offences. The development was confirmed by…...

The Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested seven suspects linked to a series of murders and violent crimes across the State.

The suspects are believed to be members of a notorious criminal gang involved in multiple killings, armed robbery, and other offences.

The development was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afolayan Gbenga, on behalf of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh.

According to the police, operatives of the Zonal Puff Adder Team, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Fawas Opeyemi Alarape, 23, also known as “Karube,” on March 3, 2026.

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He is suspected to be a key figure in multiple cases of murder, armed robbery, and theft.

Following his arrest, the suspect led operatives to a criminal hideout known as the “Lion’s Den” located on Adeleye Street in Orile-Iganmu, where five additional suspects were apprehended.

Those arrested include Soliu Ahmed (23), also known as “Tinko butcher man”; Oluwaseun Bolarinwa (26), aka “Porta”; Bamidele Mustapha (33), aka “Mentor”; Abass Abideen (22), aka “Omo Olomo”; and Salisu Ali (24), aka “Omo Hausa.”

Another suspect, Atanda Lukmon (30), also known as “Bansa,” was later arrested at Whitesand in the Orile-Iganmu area.

Police said a cache of weapons and items believed to have been used in criminal activities was recovered during the operation.

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Items include a locally made cut-to-size shotgun, four cutlasses, a knife, a claw hammer, four live cartridges, three expended cartridges, and assorted charms.

Investigators said the prime suspect, Alarape, confessed to involvement in the killing of a tricycle rider identified as Ikujowolo at Shitta Under Bridge in Surulere.

The victim was reportedly robbed of his tricycle before being shot dead.

Police said the suspect named an accomplice, Ahmed Oladele, also known as “Small Messi,” who remains at large.

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Other gang members allegedly involved in the incident include Mustapha Bamidele, Bolarinwa Oluwaseun, and Soliu Ahmed.

Further confessions reportedly linked the suspects to additional killings, including that of Olumide Adegbite, also known as “Okoro,” on February 14, 2026, as well as Kehinde Shuaibu and Monday Okoro on February 18, 2026, all within the Orile-Iganmu axis.

The police said all suspects are currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations, adding that they will be charged to court upon conclusion of the probe.

AIG Jimoh commended the operatives for their professionalism and bravery, reaffirming the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities across Lagos and Ogun States.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.