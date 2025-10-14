The Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has officially been declared the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in the state. This followed the voluntary withdrawal of the only other cleared aspirant, Hon. Atinuke ...

The Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has officially been declared the consensus candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 20, 2026 governorship election in the state.

This followed the voluntary withdrawal of the only other cleared aspirant, Hon. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, from the party’s primary election originally scheduled for October 27, 2025.

In a letter jointly signed by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the party formally informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its decision to adopt Oyebanji as the consensus candidate.

Dated October 13, 2025, and received the same day by INEC, the letter titled “Re: 2025 Ekiti State Governorship Election: Notification of Change of Mode for Primary Election and Details of Nomination of Consensus Candidate” confirmed the shift from a direct primary election to a consensus arrangement.

The correspondence, which referenced previous communications with INEC on July 30, August 6, and October 9, 2025, stressed the party’s compliance with the Electoral Act and APC Constitution regarding consensus nomination.

“Sequel to the above-quoted correspondence, we wish to formally inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of recent developments relating to the conduct of the Party’s Governorship Primary Election in Ekiti State.

“Two aspirants were cleared to contest the primary election scheduled to be held on 27th October 2025 through the Direct Primary mode. The cleared aspirants are Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji and Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo.

“The party has, however, received a letter from Mrs. Omolayo, one of the two cleared aspirants, conveying her voluntary decision to withdraw from the contest.

“In her letter, Mrs. Omolayo expressed her endorsement of Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the consensus Candidate and affirmed her support for any consensus arrangement adopted by the party in nominating a flag bearer, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC). A copy of the letter is attached herewith.”

The letter further explained that this development leaves Governor Oyebanji as the sole aspirant and consensus candidate for the governorship primary.

“Consequently, in view of Mrs. Omolayo’s voluntary withdrawal and the endorsement of a consensus arrangement, the party is compelled by law, with Section 84 (11) of the Electoral Act, to change the mode of the Primary Election from Direct Primary to Consensus.

“By virtue of Section 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, where a political party adopts a consensus candidate, it is required to:

READ ALSO: APC Dissolves Enugu Leadership, Disqualifies Candidates In Ekiti In Major Shake-up

(i) Obtain the written consent of a cleared aspirant for the position, signifying their voluntary withdrawal and endorsement of the consensus candidate, and

(ii) Conduct a nomination congress at the designated venue to ratify the choice of the consensus candidate.

“In compliance with the above provisions, find attached the written consent of the only other cleared aspirant, signifying her voluntary withdrawal and endorsement of Governor Oyebanji as the consensus candidate.”

The letter also stated that, pursuant to Section 84(11) of the Electoral Act, the nomination congress has been scheduled to hold by 10 a.m. on Monday, October 27, 2026, at Ekiti State Pavilion, New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti, to formally ratify Governor Oyebanji as the consensus candidate.

Finally, the party announced an amended schedule of activities and timetable for the ratification process and invited INEC to monitor the proceedings as required by law.