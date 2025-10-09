The National Working Committee of the Governing All Progressives Congress has implemented a major shake-up across Enugu State and Ekiti State during its 179th meeting. The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Duro Meseko, stated that the party dissolved the state party’s leadershi...

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Duro Meseko, stated that the party dissolved the state party’s leadership in Enugu due to unresolved internal rivalry and disqualified two governorship aspirants in the Ekiti off-cycle election, NTA reported.

The aspirants disqualified in Ekiti are Kayode Ojo and Olajumoke Abimbola.

The party spokespersons also disclosed that the party is preparing to effect the defection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu into the ruling party.