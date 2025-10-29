The ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate have further depleted as Senator Benson Agadaga has defected to the All Progressives Congress. The lawmaker, representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Senate President and read during pl...

The ranks of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate have further depleted as Senator Benson Agadaga has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker, representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Senate President and read during plenary.

Senator Agadaga cited internal party crises and a lack of inclusiveness in the PDP as reasons for his decision to join the ruling party.

With his defection, the APC continues to consolidate its majority in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.