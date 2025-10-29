The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has led a group of All Progressives Congress stakeholders to the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, for the Southwest stakeholders Dialogue in Akure. Leading the delega...

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has led a group of All Progressives Congress stakeholders to the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, for the Southwest stakeholders Dialogue in Akure.

Leading the delegation are Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Several notable figures, including former Acting APC National Chairman Bisi Akande, Chief Pius Akinyelure, and DAWN Commission Director-General Oluseye Oyeleye, were present at the Afenifere Leader’s residence.