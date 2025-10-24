The embattled National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, has condemned his reported expulsion from the party, describing it as illegal and a desperate attempt to destabilise the party by impostors. Gabam, alongside the National Youth Leader, Dr Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, and ...

The embattled National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Shehu Gabam, has condemned his reported expulsion from the party, describing it as illegal and a desperate attempt to destabilise the party by impostors.

Gabam, alongside the National Youth Leader, Dr Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, and other key members of the party, were earlier reported expelled due to misconduct and misappropriation of funds.

According to Vanguard, Gabam stated that the purported meeting, which was presided over by one Dr Sadiq, who claimed to be the Acting Chairman, was unconstitutional, null, and void.

A statement signed on Friday in Abuja by Special Assistant (Legal) to the SDP National Chairman, Abubakar Baba read, “The said meeting is illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever,” he statement declared, citing Article 13 (iv) of the party’s constitution, which clearly stipulates that only the Chairman is empowered to preside over meetings of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, and National Caucus.

” Any meeting convened or presided over without the consent of the duly recognised chairman constitutes a gross violation of its constitution and a brazen attempt to usurp legitimate authority.”

The statement also faulted the party’s National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, for allegedly writing a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to communicate the purported decisions of the illegal meeting, describing the action as a violation of Part 2 (12) 3 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

To buttress its position, Baba said that the party had attached a Certified True Copy (CTC) from INEC confirming the party’s recognised leadership, with Alhaji Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman.

He said, “The purported suspension of the Chairman and all other members of the party is null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The party further took a swipe at the Secretary, alleging that he was currently facing trial for forgery and other fraudulent acts and therefore lacked the moral standing to accuse loyal party members of wrongdoing.

“In a sane clime, he ought to have resigned to prove his innocence in court,” the statement added.

The SDP maintained that Dr Sadiq was neither a member of the party nor of its National Executive Committee, and thus had no authority to preside over any of its meetings.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the actions of the Dr Sadiq-led group as they are impostors and will be duly punished by law for their illegal actions,” the party warned.

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, maintaining internal order, and protecting the integrity and reputation of the SDP under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

“The Alhaji Gabam leadership remains focused on building the party and strengthening the nation’s democratic ideals in partnership with loyal members,” the statement declared.

TVC previously reported that the leadership crisis within the Social Democratic Party has deepened, as the National Working Committee has expelled National Chairman, Shehu Gabam and several other top officials of the party over allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety.