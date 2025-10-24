The leadership crisis within the Social Democratic Party has deepened, as the National Working Committee has expelled National Chairman, Shehu Gabam and several other top officials of the party over allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety. Details of the allegation are yet to be confirme...

The leadership crisis within the Social Democratic Party has deepened, as the National Working Committee has expelled National Chairman, Shehu Gabam and several other top officials of the party over allegations of misconduct and financial impropriety.

Details of the allegation are yet to be confirmed as of time of filing this report.

Details shortly……..