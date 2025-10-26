Following the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s announcement of a partnership with Naija Brand Chick creator Nelly Agbogu for the mainland edition of their Trade Fair, residents reacted on social media to criticise the decision. Netizens cited Agbogu’s past criticism of...

Following the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s announcement of a partnership with Naija Brand Chick creator Nelly Agbogu for the mainland edition of their Trade Fair, residents reacted on social media to criticise the decision.

Netizens cited Agbogu’s past criticism of the All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu, who has previously been a two-time governor in the state, as the reason the move was unwelcome.

They dug out a social media post she made in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, which described Tinubu as physically and mentally unfit to run for office.

Agbogu previously criticised President Tinubu, saying, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu is physically and mentally unfit to be a presidential candidate. Don’t come to my comment section to defend nonsense. I will block you because you know the truth. Bola 1999 is not Bola 2022.”

According to the netizens, the Lagos State Government’s partnership with critics of the state and party, gives insight into why Tinubu lost his home state of Lagos in the 2023 presidential election.

Residents slammed Idris Aregbe, Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Art, Culture, and Tourism. Their condemnation targeted his statement describing Lagos as a “cultural melting pot,” and his decision to openly embrace government critics instead of prioritising rewarding qualified loyalists to champion the state’s cause.

Netizens also condemned the reward system of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it rewards critics while sidelining loyalists.

An X user, identified as @Alkaneseries, said, “Dear Governor @jidesanwoolu, Your reward system is the ‘best’ thing ever! You only reward people who openly criticise and insult you and your government. Posts like this were part of the reason why @officialABAT lost Lagos to Obi, yet you’re making this hater champion a tourism affair in Lagos. So there’s no single Yoruba person worthy of spearheading this event? One day will be one day; people will get tired, and you will lose your grip on power in Lagos if you continue on this path! Make amends.”

Another user, @dmightyangel, said, “Whatever @IdrisConnecting ‘Melting pot’ is doing in Lagos, don’t think it’s a mistake or he doesn’t have backings…It’s deliberate. If you’re wondering why APC lost that Presidential election in Lagos, be now clear that people in the Lagos government knew about all the actions.

“Not a fan of speaker Obasa, but now, you know why the removal of Obasa was vehemently resisted because those who knew more than some of us that showed emotion knew that left to these folks alone, APC would have been out of power both in Lagos and the Federal.”

@blockofbuilder wrote, “I will not promote anyone from APC in Lagos – it has become more than apparent to me that the APC in Lagos is complicit and part of the greater scheme to displace Yoruba from Lagos and to change the identity of the state. When TYF wanted to host our June Conference in Lagos State, we wrote to all necessary offices, but not no single response from any of you. You are quickly siding with Uzo, and now this Yoruba hater.

“Your actions and dedications showed that your interest is in the deidentification of Yoruba from Lagos, your Yoruba promotion is only to keep that Yoruba identity vestigial. We see all your moves, you are the most myopic set of government to ever step foot in Lagos leadership @followlasg @jidesanwoolu @IdrisConnecting.

“You have zero RESPECT for Yoruba people, and you and your generation do not deserve to continue to enjoy the support of the Yoruba people. Many of you will weep at your deathbed.”

@ZoneFlipper wrote, “Let’s be honest about what’s happening in LAGOS. The political landscape has changed, and not by accident. Lagos politics, especially within the ruling APC party, has been quietly infiltrated by different interest groups and shifting identities. We’re now seeing multiple shades of what it means to be “Yoruba.” There are those who still hold tightly to Yoruba values and culture, their roots run deep. Then there are others who bear Yoruba names but seem detached from the traditions that give those names meaning.

“Their connection feels symbolic, not spiritual. A new “hybrid” identity is also emerging, people who grew up around Yoruba culture but mix it with influences from other southern traditions. They may speak the language and carry the names, yet their loyalty and worldview often lie elsewhere. And then we have the liberal wing Yorubas who think in broader, more inclusive terms, but sometimes at the expense of protecting their own heritage.

“Now, inside the Lagos APC, there are factions willing to work with any of these groups, even those whose loyalty to Yoruba interests is questionable, just to stay in power. What they don’t realise is that by doing so, they are helping build a new identity that could one day erase the very foundation they stand on. If we don’t pay attention, the Lagos we know will gradually become unrecognisable, not through conquest, but through quiet cultural replacement.”

@yomiable, “ This said Lady who said this despicable thing is here by being rewarded with a seat on the tourism board of Lagos state. When Uzo Art went to Mr Idris Aka Lagos culture, you think they don’t know what they are doing. The perfect reward system, as described by Raji Fashola. You people are repulsive!!!!”

Wale Ajetunmobi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the actions of those in authority in the state sometimes send wrong signals.

Ajetunmobi expressed displeasure that the haters of Lagos and its politics are not getting the treatment they deserve from the state, stressing that critics will not play fair if they hold positions of power.

Ajetunmobi wrote, “We can’t blame these unscrupulous Obidient opportunists for taking advantage of our friendly nature despite their unbridled hatred and hostility towards our politics, political leaders and party; we can actually blame ourselves for not playing their own game in the same coin they put down.

“For these unprincipled muppets won’t send you if the table were turned their direction. They would not waste time marshalling their raw anger to drag and cancel you if you are the one in need of the same opportunities they now hustle to benefit from (our) government, which they passionately despise.

“Check: how many opposition members have they freely rewarded either directly or otherwise in the only state being governed by their mob-led party?

“Our actions sometimes send wrong signals. We can do better and appreciate those who have stood firm.”