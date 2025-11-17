The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has dropped to 16.05 per cent in October 2025. In a Consumer Price Index and Inflation report released by NBS on its official X handle on Monday, the inflation rate fell from 18.02 per cent recorded in September ...

In a Consumer Price Index and Inflation report released by NBS on its official X handle on Monday, the inflation rate fell from 18.02 per cent recorded in September

The report added that on a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose by 0.93 per cent in October.

The report also showed a slight easing in food prices, with food inflation declining by 0.37 per cent month-on-month.

The figure represents the seventh consecutive month of decline in the country’s inflation rate this year.

The statement reads, “In October 2025, the Headline inflation rate eased to 16.05% relative to the September 2025 headline inflation rate of 18.02%.”

It added, “Headline inflation rate was 0.93% MoM.”

“The Food inflation rate was -0.37% MoM,” it concluded.

TVC previously reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, marking a significant decline and offering hope for improved economic stability.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Wednesday, the decline represents a notable easing of inflationary pressures that have persisted over the past months. The Bureau attributed the downward trend to shifts in consumption patterns, price moderation, and ongoing policy efforts aimed at stabilising the economy.