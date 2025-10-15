The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, marking a significant decline and offering hope for improved economic stability.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Wednesday, the decline represents a notable easing of inflationary pressures that have persisted over the past months. The Bureau attributed the downward trend to shifts in consumption patterns, price moderation, and ongoing policy efforts aimed at stabilising the economy.

The report indicates that inflation has been on a steady decline, signalling potential recovery and renewed confidence in the nation’s economic outlook. Analysts believe the development could enhance purchasing power and ease the financial burden on households, particularly low-income earners.

“The latest CPI figures provide valuable insights into the current state of the economy and highlight the importance of maintaining fiscal and monetary discipline,” the NBS noted, emphasising the need for continued policy measures to sustain the downward trend.

Economic observers say the decline, if sustained, could stimulate business activity, reduce production costs, and strengthen investor confidence.

However, they caution that inflation remains sensitive to both global economic developments and domestic policy decisions.

As Nigeria continues its drive towards full economic recovery, the drop in inflation to 18.02 per cent is seen as a positive milestone—one that could help improve living standards and support broader growth across key sectors.