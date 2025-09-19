The Federal Ministry of Finance has announced that over ₦330 billion has been allocated to vulnerable households as part of the Federal Government’s (FG) ongoing Social Protection Programme. In an update shared via its official X handle on Thursday, September 18, the ministry stated that benefic...

The Federal Ministry of Finance has announced that over ₦330 billion has been allocated to vulnerable households as part of the Federal Government’s (FG) ongoing Social Protection Programme.

In an update shared via its official X handle on Thursday, September 18, the ministry stated that beneficiary families received three separate payments of ₦25,000 each, aimed at helping them meet essential living expenses.

Read Also: RHI: Kebbi First Lady distributes food supplies to 1,200 vulnerable Women

“Mothers in Nigeria have been getting some relief. Through Nigeria’s Social Protection Programme, millions of vulnerable families receive three tranches of ₦25,000 cash transfers to help with their basic needs. Each transfer provides support for food, medicine, and school fees.

“By December 2025, 15 million households will benefit from the programme, which has already distributed over ₦330 billion directly to families. This programme is not just about numbers, but about supporting our most vulnerable.

“This government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that every Nigerian deserves a chance to thrive. Together, we are building a better future, one family at a time,” the statement reads.