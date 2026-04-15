A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Johnson Olawunmi (Rtd) has described the Scheme as still relevant to national integration and development, over 50 years after it’s Inception. He added that the NYSC had continued to live up to the ideals that informed its establishment…...

A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Johnson Olawunmi (Rtd) has described the Scheme as still relevant to national integration and development, over 50 years after it’s Inception.

He added that the NYSC had continued to live up to the ideals that informed its establishment and met the expectations of Nigeria in all ramifications, despite the challenges faced by the Scheme.

Olawumi emphasised that the relevance of the Scheme could not be over emphasised, highlighting the NYSC’s notable achievements in the areas of community development, critical interventions in national programmes, unity, and cultural integration.

He said these have positioned the NYSC as a national instrument, building bridges across religious, socio-economic and cultural affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT



Olawumi aired his views on the NYSC while interacting with the incumbent Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier General, Olakunle Nafiu who visited him in Abuja recently.

Speaking further, he extolled the sterling qualities of the NYSC staff.

He said they were amongst the best crop of personnel he had worked with.

He enjoined General Nafiu to harness their potentials for effective leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Olawumi disclosed that he has continued to monitor the activities of the Scheme and offers his thoughts when necessary.

The NYSC Director General, General Nafiu, said the purpose of the visit was to pay homage to his predecessor and seize the opportunity to applaud the tenacity and determination he displayed as the Chief Executive of the NYSC.

He particularly commended him for introducing the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) programme, through which Corps Members take healthcare delivery to the doorstep of rural communities and indigent Nigerians as well as e-registration for Corps Members.

Major General Johnson Olawumi was the NYSC Director General from January 2014 to April 2016.