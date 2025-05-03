As part of the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum quarterly food bank initiative, under the Renewed Hope Initiative the First Lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Nasir Idris, has distributed essential food supplies to 1,200 vulnerable women drawn from Gwandu, Aliro, and Jega Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

The distribution ceremony, held at the Gwandu Local Government Secretariat, saw each beneficiary receive a bag of rice and N20,000 cash.

In her remarks, the First Lady reaffirmed her commitment to supporting vulnerable populations in the state and announced that this initiative is simultaneously ongoing in all 36 states of the federation.

Hajia Zainab urged the beneficiaries to utilise the items effectively to improve their livelihoods and assist their families.

She expressed gratitude to the people for their support of her husband’s administration and sought continued prayers for a successful tenure.

Gwandu Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Atiku Ahmed and Jega Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Umar commended the First Lady for her kindness, highlighting developmental projects achieved in their local governments under Governor Nasir Idris’s leadership.