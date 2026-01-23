Traffic obstruction caused by an earlier road traffic crash involving an overturned trailer at Otedola Bridge has been fully cleared, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed. According to a statement by the FRSC Lagos Sector Public Education Officer, Oluwadamilola Jayeola, the affected tr...

Traffic obstruction caused by an earlier road traffic crash involving an overturned trailer at Otedola Bridge has been fully cleared, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed.

According to a statement by the FRSC Lagos Sector Public Education Officer, Oluwadamilola Jayeola, the affected trailer has been successfully removed from the roadway and its goods completely offloaded, restoring access along the corridor.

However, despite the clearance, traffic delays persist due to some motorists driving against the flow of traffic, commonly referred to as one-way driving.

The Corps noted that the illegal driving behavior is disrupting orderly traffic movement and posing safety risks to other road users.

FRSC personnel remain strategically deployed in the area to enforce traffic regulations, restore order, and ensure smooth and safe vehicular movement along the bridge and its approaches.

The FRSC has therefore advised motorists to strictly obey traffic signs and instructions from traffic officials, avoid driving against traffic flow, exercise patience, and maintain proper lane discipline.

The Corps emphasised that cooperation from all road users is critical to preventing secondary crashes and ensuring overall road safety.

The FRSC reiterated its commitment to safer roads and urged motorists to drive responsibly at all times.