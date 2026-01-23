The two trucks involved in the Otedola bridge accident have been successfully evacuated from the road. One person was earlier reported dead following a multiple-vehicle crash involving articulated trucks at Otedola Bridge, inward Secretariat, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. The crash further le...

The two trucks involved in the Otedola bridge accident have been successfully evacuated from the road.

One person was earlier reported dead following a multiple-vehicle crash involving articulated trucks at Otedola Bridge, inward Secretariat, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

The crash further led to severe traffic disruption, prompting an emergency multi-agency response.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the incident involved a collision between two heavy-duty trailers, one conveying sand and the other granite, reportedly caused by a dispute over right of way.

The impact left the driver of the sand-laden truck trapped in the wreckage.

He was later rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), which transported him to the General Hospital, Ikeja, where he was pronounced dead.

LASTMA also reported a related incident near the crash site, where another trailer fully loaded with flour lost balance and overturned, worsening traffic congestion along the corridor.

The accidents blocked a significant portion of the carriageway, leading to traffic diversions.

In a fresh update via the LASTMA’s X handle, “the two affected trucks on Otedola bridge inward Secretariat have been successfully evacuated, men are on ground trying to park the remaining sand to a side of the road.”

“The last articulated truck conveying flour is expected to be evacuated soon.

“The backlog of traffic has gone as far as Warewa enroute Berger and Otedola bridge.

“The other side of the road is also affected due to massive vehicular turning at Opic.”