A tragic road traffic catastrophe involving multiple articulated vehicles occurred earlier today at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, temporarily crippling vehicular movement and prompting an urgent, well-coordinated, multi-agency emergency intervention....

One person has been confirmed dead following a multiple-vehicle crash involving articulated trucks at Otedola Bridge, inward Secretariat, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, causing severe traffic disruption and prompting an emergency multi-agency response.

The main incident involved a collision between two heavy-duty trailers — one conveying sand and the other granite — reportedly caused by a dispute over right of way.

The impact left the driver of the sand-laden truck trapped in the wreckage.

He was later rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), which transported him to the General Hospital, Ikeja, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second trailer was rescued alive and was reported to have escaped unhurt.

In a related incident near the crash site, another trailer fully loaded with flour lost balance and overturned, worsening traffic congestion along the corridor.

Security operatives from the Alausa Police Division were deployed to secure the area, manage crowd control and support rescue and recovery operations.

The accidents blocked a significant portion of the carriageway, leading to traffic diversions.

Motorists travelling into Lagos from the Mowe, Kara Bridge and Redemption Camp axis were redirected through the Ojodu–Olole route, connecting Agidingbi, Coca-Cola, Secretariat and 7-Up to reach Gbagada or Ojota.

Reacting to the incidents, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, described the crashes as regrettable and largely preventable, attributing them to impatience and disregard for traffic rules.

He urged motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to exercise restraint and obey traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

Giwa also commended LASTMA operatives, LASAMBUS personnel and security agencies for their swift and coordinated response, and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased driver.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to road safety and called on all road users to adhere strictly to traffic laws to protect lives and property.