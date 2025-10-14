Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has officially sworn in 19 new commissioners, calling on them to fully support his administration and demonstrate that “a new Edo has risen.” The appointees include Barr. Vincent Osas Uwadiae, Etin-osa Ogbeiwi, Saturday Uwuilekhue Idehen (JP), Charity Amayaenv...

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has officially sworn in 19 new commissioners, calling on them to fully support his administration and demonstrate that “a new Edo has risen.”

The appointees include Barr. Vincent Osas Uwadiae, Etin-osa Ogbeiwi, Saturday Uwuilekhue Idehen (JP), Charity Amayaenvbo, Barr. Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, Felix Akhabue, Prof. Omorodion Ignatius, and Ohimai Ehijimetor.

Others are Eugenia Abdallah, Godwin Afekokhe Eshieshi, Prince Kassim Afegbua, Dr. Jerry Uwangue, Mr. John Akhigbe, Festus Ebea, Dr. Elizabeth Ebosele, Dr. Kenneth Okoruwa Ihensekhien, and Omoh Anabor.

In addition to the commissioners, Governor Okpebholo also administered oaths of office to chairmen and members of key state boards and commissions, including the Edo State Bursary and Scholarship Board, the Senior Secondary Education Board, Edo State Law Reform Commission, Edo State Lottery Regulatory Commission, and the Edo State Ecological Funding and Management Commission.

Governor Okpebholo reiterated his administration’s commitment to repositioning Edo State for sustained development, emphasizing teamwork, accountability, and dedication as essential qualities for the newly appointed officials.