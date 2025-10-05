President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the infrastructural strides of Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, particularly the ongoing construction of the state’s first-ever flyover bridge, describing it as a landmark intervention in easing urban traffic and modernising Edo’s transport sys...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the infrastructural strides of Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, particularly the ongoing construction of the state’s first-ever flyover bridge, describing it as a landmark intervention in easing urban traffic and modernising Edo’s transport system.



The President extolled the governor’s foresight in embarking on the one-kilometre flyover project at Ikpoba Hill in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, noting that its completion would transform vehicular movement and strengthen the urban fabric of Benin City.

Tinubu praised Okpebholo’s early performance in office, affirming that the governor had set a new standard of governance in Edo.

The president, represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi emphasised that the governor’s bold approach to road and bridge construction in the State underscores the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) progressive agenda.

“This is a 24-span structure, each span measuring 20 meters, amounting to a one-kilometre bridge. The quality and pace of work are impressive. Edo is witnessing a first, and I believe more such projects should follow in Benin City to address the heavy traffic,” Umahi conveyed on behalf of the President.

The Minister contrasted the efficiency of state-driven projects with some federal contracts, lamenting that contractors often display greater discipline when working under governors than when handling federal assignments.

He pledged to enforce stricter accountability standards at the federal level to ensure value for money and timely delivery.

“I commend Governor Okpebholo for insisting on concrete technology. Roads built with reinforced concrete last 50 to 100 years, saving scarce resources. Nigeria cannot continue to spend on recurring reconstruction. We must invest in durability,” Umahi stressed.