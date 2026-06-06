The Ogun State Police Command has linked two suspects arrested in Ijebu-Ode to a kidnapping and murder case under investigation in Edo State, following what it described as intelligence-driven inquiries by its Anti-Kidnapping Unit. The development was disclosed in a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi…...

The Ogun State Police Command has linked two suspects arrested in Ijebu-Ode to a kidnapping and murder case under investigation in Edo State, following what it described as intelligence-driven inquiries by its Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Saturday, June 6.

According to the police, the suspects, who were earlier apprehended in the Atiba area of Ijebu-Ode by personnel of the Nigeria Forest Security Service, were identified as 25-year-old Gafaru Adamu and 20-year-old Muhammed Sanni after extensive profiling and investigation.

Preliminary findings, the command said, revealed that the duo is wanted in connection with a kidnapping and murder case reported in the Okada area of Edo State.

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Investigators further alleged that the suspects are members of a seven-man kidnapping syndicate linked to the incident.

During the investigation, operatives recovered a police camouflage uniform and three mobile phones from the suspects. The items have since been documented and taken into custody as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

The command noted that the alleged crimes were committed outside Ogun State and said the suspects, alongside the recovered exhibits, would be transferred to the Edo State Police Command, which has jurisdiction over the case, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to the breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended the officers involved for their professionalism and diligence, noting that their efforts led to the identification of the suspects and the recovery of critical exhibits.

Ojajuni reaffirmed the command’s commitment to preventing criminal elements from using Ogun State as a safe haven or transit route for unlawful activities.

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He also assured residents that the police would continue to deploy intelligence-led operations, proactive policing strategies and collaboration with other state commands to strengthen security across the state.

The police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing credible information to security agencies to support efforts aimed at combating crime and criminality.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the Ogun State Police Command has commenced an investigation into two male suspects apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Forest Security Service in the Atiba area of Ijebu-Ode.

According to the police command, preliminary investigations were said to be ongoing to establish the identities of the suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding their activities in the area.