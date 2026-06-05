The Ogun State Police Command has commenced an investigation into two male suspects apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Forest Security Service in the Atiba area of Ijebu-Ode. The suspects were arrested during a security operation on Thursday and subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation. This was…...

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced an investigation into two male suspects apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Forest Security Service in the Atiba area of Ijebu-Ode.

The suspects were arrested during a security operation on Thursday and subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Thursday, June 4.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations are ongoing to establish the identities of the suspects and determine the circumstances surrounding their activities in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The command assured residents that the situation remains under control and urged members of the public not to panic.

“The suspects will be subjected to a thorough and professional investigation in accordance with the law, while any further action will be guided by the outcome of ongoing inquiries,” the statement said.

The police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety and security across Ogun State and called on residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information.