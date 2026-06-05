Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have foiled a kidnapping attempt in the Byazhin area of Abuja and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and other exhibits following a gun battle with suspected kidnappers. The command disclosed the development in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Josephine…...

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have foiled a kidnapping attempt in the Byazhin area of Abuja and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and other exhibits following a gun battle with suspected kidnappers.

The command disclosed the development in a statement issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh.

According to the police, the operation was carried out in the early hours of Thursday after intelligence reports indicated the presence of suspected kidnappers around the Redeemed Church area of Byazhin, near Paze Hills.

The command said operatives attached to its Anti-Kidnapping Unit immediately mobilised to the area in a coordinated response led by the Officer Commanding the unit.

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Police said the officers arrived at the scene at about 12:34 a.m. and discovered armed suspects attempting to force their way into a residence with the intention of abducting the occupants.

The suspects reportedly opened fire upon sighting the police team, triggering an exchange of gunfire that lasted more than 30 minutes.

According to the statement, the operatives successfully repelled the attackers and prevented the abduction, forcing the suspects to flee into nearby bushes with suspected gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine and seven rounds of live ammunition.

The intended victims, identified as Mr. Samson and his wife, were rescued unharmed during the operation.

Police said the couple was evacuated from the area and taken to the General Hospital, Gwarinpa, where they received treatment for trauma-related distress before being placed under protective custody.

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Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, commended the officers involved in the operation for their bravery and professionalism.

The police chief also directed increased surveillance and patrols within the area to prevent further criminal activities and reassure residents of their safety.

The command urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts against crime in the Federal Capital Territory.