The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of a nine-year-old boy at Ugbosi Quarters, Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of the State....

The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of a nine-year-old boy at Ugbosi Quarters, Idogun in Ose Local Government Area of the State.

Spokesperson of the command, Abayomi who made this known in a statement in Akure, said that the command had commenced an investigation into the abduction.

According to him, the incident was reported at about 2:30 a.m on Friday by the parent of the victim

A group of armed men invaded the community, firing gunshots sporadically and causing panic among residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the attack, the assailants reportedly forced their way into the residence of the victim”s parent.

The command Spokesperson said that security operatives were currently combing the forests and likely escape routes in a bid to rescue the abducted child unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

He urged members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing investigations.