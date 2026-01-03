The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast dust haze and sunshine across the country from Saturday to Monday. In its weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja, NiMet predicted “slight dust haze over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto States on Saturday.” The...

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast dust haze and sunshine across the country from Saturday to Monday.

In its weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja, NiMet predicted “slight dust haze over parts of Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto States on Saturday.”

The agency said the remaining parts of the North would experience sunny conditions throughout the forecast period.

“For the central region, sunny skies with few cloud patches are anticipated over the region throughout the forecast period,” NiMet added, while noting that “sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region.”

The agency also predicted “prospects of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Abia, Imo, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States later in the day.”

Looking ahead to Sunday, NiMet said “moderate dust haze with visibility values between 2km to 5km is anticipated over parts of Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa and Borno States.”

It added that “the remaining parts of the North to be sunny and hazy throughout the forecast period.”

The agency further stated, “For the central region, sunny skies with a few patches of clouds are expected over the region during the forecast period.”

For the southern region, it said, “Cloudy skies with sunny intervals are anticipated over the southern region during morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Rivers and Cross Rivers States.”

NiMet also predicted “slight dust haze over the entire region throughout the forecast period” and “sunny skies in the central region with a few patches of clouds over the region throughout the forecast period.”

For the southern region, the agency said it would be “cloudy skies with sunny intervals over the southern region in the morning hours,” with “isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States later in the day.”

‎”Driving under rain should be with caution. ‎Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

‎” Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng. Dust particles are in suspension over the Northern region; the public should take necessary precaution.

‎”People with Asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition,” it said.