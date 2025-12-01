The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness across most parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday. In its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet said the northern region would experience sunny conditions throughout Monday, while the centra...

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness across most parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

In its three-day weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, NiMet said the northern region would experience sunny conditions throughout Monday, while the central region would see sunny skies with patches of cloud.

For the South, a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals is expected, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River later in the day.

On Tuesday, dust haze is anticipated over Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Borno and Yobe.

The central region is expected to remain sunny with cloud patches.

NiMet said the South would be cloudy in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms likely over Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day.

The agency forecast dust haze over the North again on Wednesday, while the central region would experience sunny and hazy conditions. Cloudy skies are expected in the South, followed by isolated thunderstorms and moderate rainfall over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers.

NiMet advised motorists to exercise caution during rainfall, and warned that dust particles would remain in suspension in the North.

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions were urged to take necessary precautions.

The agency also advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning and encouraged residents to keep up with updates on its website.