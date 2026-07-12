The Federal Government has expressed condolence to the State of Qatar following the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar. The condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.…...

The Federal Government has expressed condolence to the State of Qatar following the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

The condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

The statement reads in part, “His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who served as Emir of Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a distinguished and visionary leader whose transformative contributions to the development and modernisation of Qatar have left an indelible mark on the nation and the wider region. His wisdom, dedication to progress, and commitment to international cooperation will be remembered fondly by the people of Qatar, the Gulf countries, and international partners.

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“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, extends our sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, the Al Thani family, and the brotherly people of Qatar.

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“Nigeria stands in solidarity with Qatar during this time of grief and prays that Almighty God grant His Highness the Father Amir eternal rest in paradise, grant his family and the Qatari people patience and solace, and give them strength and comfort in this difficult time.”