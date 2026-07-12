The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has welcomed the safe rescue of the schoolchildren and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the development as a beacon of hope for the victims’ families and the wider community. In a…...

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has welcomed the safe rescue of the schoolchildren and teachers who were abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the development as a beacon of hope for the victims’ families and the wider community.

In a statement signed by its Amir, Dr. Ajibola Yusuf Salami, the organisation expressed gratitude over the successful operation, saying the return of the victims had brought relief after weeks of anxiety and uncertainty.

MSSN Lagos commended President Bola Tinubu for what it described as his commitment to strengthening security across the country, noting that the administration’s leadership was instrumental in achieving the successful rescue.

The society also praised the efforts of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies involved in the operation, applauding their professionalism, sacrifice and collaboration.

It extended its sympathies to the Oyo State Government, the Ogbomoso community and the families affected by the abduction, expressing hope that the rescue would strengthen public confidence in efforts to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

While celebrating the successful rescue, MSSN Lagos called for sustained efforts to combat kidnapping, banditry and terrorism across the country.

The organisation said Islam places a high premium on the protection of life, property and human dignity, stressing that perpetrators of violent crimes should be subjected to due process and face the full weight of the law.

According to the statement, ensuring that offenders are held accountable would not only deliver justice for victims but also serve as a deterrent to others and contribute to public safety.

MSSN Lagos urged governments at all levels to adopt long-term measures to address insecurity, including the establishment of special courts to handle kidnapping, terrorism and banditry cases, as well as fast-track prosecution of suspects.

Other recommendations by the group include stronger collaboration among federal, state and local security agencies, increased deployment of technology-driven security systems, enhanced protection of schools and student communities, greater investment in youth employment and economic opportunities, and the imposition of the maximum penalties provided by law for convicted kidnappers, terrorists and bandits where legally applicable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The society maintained that Nigeria’s development depends on a secured environment, calling on all stakeholders to work collectively towards restoring public confidence and safeguarding lives and property.