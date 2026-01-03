The Niger State Government has announced plans to reopen public and private schools across the state following a comprehensive security assessment and consultations with relevant security agencies. The government said the decision was taken in line with its commitment to protecting lives while ensur...

The government said the decision was taken in line with its commitment to protecting lives while ensuring continued access to quality education for children in the state.

According to the directive, all public and private day and boarding schools located in areas considered safe and secure are to resume academic activities on Monday, January 12, 2026.

However, schools situated in areas classified as unsafe will remain closed for now, pending further security assessment and clearance by the appropriate authorities.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Niger State, Bologi Ibrahim, on January 3.

As part of the reopening conditions, school authorities have been instructed to register all returning students upon resumption and submit the compiled data to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education within one week for documentation and monitoring purposes.

The state government also directed all local government council chairmen to support the reopening process within their respective areas by working closely with security agencies to ensure adequate security in and around school premises.

It added that the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education will publish the official list of public and private schools approved for reopening on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Parents, guardians, school proprietors and other key stakeholders were urged to comply strictly with the guidelines in the interest of peace, safety and sustainable educational development in Niger State.

While thanking parents, school managers and members of the public for their patience and cooperation, the government reiterated that the safety of students, teachers and the wider school community remains its top priority and assured residents of its continued commitment to their protection.