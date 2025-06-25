Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has ordered the immediate closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, following recent security breaches and loss of lives within the university community.

The directive was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, who said the decision was taken to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of students and staff.

Usman stated that the state government is actively investigating the incidents and has vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

The university will remain closed until further notice.