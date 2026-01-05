The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Aina Adesola, has pledged to strengthen security across the state through proactive intelligence-led policing and closer engagement with local communities. Speaking during his inaugural address in Asaba, where he formally assumed office a...

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Aina Adesola, has pledged to strengthen security across the state through proactive intelligence-led policing and closer engagement with local communities.

Speaking during his inaugural address in Asaba, where he formally assumed office as the 23rd Commissioner of Police of the Delta State Command, Adesola assured residents of his determination to protect lives and property while consolidating existing crime-prevention strategies.

He said his administration would prioritise credible intelligence gathering as a key tool in combating criminal activities and enhancing daily policing operations.

The police chief underscored the role of community policing in maintaining peace and urged members of the public to support law enforcement efforts by volunteering timely and useful information through appropriate channels.

Adesola, who has previously served in several operational roles within the Nigeria Police Force, including Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Delta State Command, also promised robust collaboration with other security agencies.

He noted that effective partnership and coordination among sister agencies remain critical to achieving sustainable security and public safety in the state.

According to him, “The mandate given to me by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, is clear: to strengthen security, reduce crime to the barest minimum, and ensure that the people of Delta State live in safety and peace”.

“Delta State remains one of the economic hubs of our nation, and it is well established that no society or economy can thrive in an atmosphere of insecurity. It is therefore our responsibility to protect lives, property, and legitimate economic activities across the State”.

“In line with this mandate, I wish to reassure the good people of Delta State that the Command under my leadership will consolidate on existing gains while adopting a professional, intelligence-driven, and people-centred approach to policing”.

“Our focus will include intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention, community-based policing, and strict adherence to the rule of law and respect for human rights”.

“The Command will work closely with sister security agencies, the Delta State Government, traditional institutions, community leaders, and other stakeholders to address criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, community conflicts, and other forms of criminality, within the confines of the law and in line with national policing standards”.

“I wish to sincerely appreciate the Delta State Government for its consistent support to the Police Command and respectfully request that this cooperation and partnership be sustained in the collective interest of peace, stability, and development”.

“Let me emphasise that security is a collective responsibility. Effective policing thrives on trust, cooperation, and timely information from the public”.

“I therefore urge all residents of Delta State to continue to support the Police by providing credible and useful information that will assist in preventing and detecting crime. If you see something, say something, responsibly and through appropriate channels”.

“The media remains a critical partner in this process. As members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, your professionalism, objectivity, and cooperation play a vital role in shaping public understanding, building trust, and supporting security initiatives”.

“To the officers and men of the Delta State Police Command, I assure you of purposeful leadership and fair command. I expect discipline, professionalism, loyalty to duty, and respect for the uniform at all times. Acts of incivility, abuse of office, extortion, or violation of human rights will not be tolerated under my leadership”.

“In closing, I reaffirm my commitment to service, fairness, and accountability. With the support of the Inspector-General of Police, the cooperation of sister agencies, and the partnership of the people of Delta State, we shall continue to work towards a safer, more secure, and peaceful State”.

CP Aina Adesola was born on September 2, 1968, into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Aina Ajana and is an indigene of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Ondo State University in 1990 and joined the Nigeria Police Force on June 10, 1994, as a member of Course 4 Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police.

He underwent professional training at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

Following the completion of his training, Adesola was posted to Delta State in 1996, where he began his policing career in Ogwashi-Uku.

Over the years, the Commissioner of Police has built an extensive career across operational, administrative, investigative and training departments of the Force.

His previous assignments include serving as Divisional Police Officer at Aswani Division between 2012 and 2015, Officer in Charge of Homicide at the Edo State Command in 2016, and Officer in Charge of the X-Squad at Zone 2 Command in Lagos.

In the same year, he was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Department of Finance and Administration at the Abia State Police Command.

Between 2018 and 2022, he served as Commandant of the Police Training School in Oyin-Akoko, Ondo State, before his deployment as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) at the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In 2023, Adesola was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State Command.

He later served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Delta State Command from 2023 to 2025.

After his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police in 2025, he was assigned to Lagos State as Deputy Commandant of the Police College, Ikeja, where he served for seven months. In January 2026, he was redeployed to Delta State as the 23rd Commissioner of Police of the Delta State Police Command.