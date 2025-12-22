The Delta State Police Command Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered a massive deployment of Personnel across the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties before, during, and after the yuletide celebration. CP Abaniwonda directed all Area Commanders, DPOS, and Ta...

The Delta State Police Command Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has ordered a massive deployment of Personnel across the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties before, during, and after the yuletide celebration.

CP Abaniwonda directed all Area Commanders, DPOS, and Tactical Commanders to identify and deploy men to all venues of the Celebrations and other resort centres to prevent mischief makers from causing mayhem to law-abiding citizens in the state.

According to a Monday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, Police Patrol teams have been drawn from Dragon Patrol, Safer Highways, Quick Response Squad, Rapid Response Squad, CP-SAT and Eagle-net special squad and deployed along Asaba/Onitsa Head bridge, Anwai Campus gate to Illah, Onicha Ugbo to Idumuje-Ugboko. Similarly, PTI, DSC Roundabout.

The statement reads, “Officers have also been deployed to Asaba – Agbor expressway, Abraka to Eku road, and Asaba to Kwale/Ughelli road. Patrol teams from Abraka, Ughelli, and Sapele Divisions, respectively, have also been deployed along the Abraka, Eku, and Ughelli express roads.

“Massive Deployment has also been made to all flash points within the Asaba Metropolis, which includes Summit Junction, Inter-bau roundabout, Federal medical centre roundabout, Ibusa Junction by Nnebisi road, Ogbe-Ogonogo Market, Government house gate, Coker Junction, Ezenie/Osadenis roundabout, Airport Junction and the federal college junction by Nnebisi road, Asaba.”

The statement added, “Traffic Control at the Head bridge has equally been taken care of as both police personnel and traffic wardens have been deployed solely for traffic control while the Divisional Police Officers ‘B’ and ‘C’ Divisions Asaba and the State Traffic Officer have been tasked with the responsibilities of working with other security agencies to ensure free flow of traffic and effective supervision of Police and traffic personnel deployed.

“The DPOS Ekpan and Ebrumede Divisions have been directed to ensure adequate security in Warri, Effurun and its environs and to ensure that there is free flow of traffic in the the ever busy DSC and Effurun roundabouts.”

The statement further revealed that the CP also ordered the deployment of marine Police along the waterways to checkmate the activities of Sea pirates and illegal bunkerers, with particular attention on Escravos, Burutu and Warri waterways, with a view to ensuring the protection of traders and travellers along the waterways.

“The CP has mandated the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge Operation DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi to organise Continuous ‘OPERATION SHOW OF FORCE’ with effect from Sunday, 21st December 2025 across the State,” it added.

The CP urges members of the public to be law-abiding and continue to support the police in the fight against crime and criminality while assuring them of the Command’s commitment to providing security, maintenance of law and protection of lives and properties, among other duties, in the State.