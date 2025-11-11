The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is collaborating with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to investigate a massive cocaine seizure at the PTML Terminal of Tincan Island Port in Lagos. Over 1,000 kilograms of ...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is collaborating with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to investigate a massive cocaine seizure at the PTML Terminal of Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

Over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in an empty container last weekend by PTML operators, who promptly alerted port stakeholders, including NDLEA, Customs, and other security agencies, for a joint examination.

Field tests by the NDLEA confirmed the consignment as cocaine.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the shipment was formally transferred to NDLEA custody for further investigation, following coordination between NDLEA Chairman and CEO Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) and Customs Comptroller General Dr. Adewale Adeniyi.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NDLEA Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, November 11.

The seized Class A drug, valued at over $235 million (approximately N338 billion) on the international market, represents the largest single cocaine seizure at Tincan Island Port.

Due to the global scale of the cartel involved, Marwa directed the inclusion of NDLEA’s key international partners in the ongoing probe.

In response, officers from the US-DEA and UK-NCA have joined the investigation.

“The essence of collaborating with our international partners on this case is to ensure no stone is left unturned and every gap is sufficiently covered so that ultimately we can get all the masterminds of this huge consignment brought to book wherever they are located across the globe.

This followed personal excellent engagement between myself and the Customs CG on this case,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA-led investigation is ongoing as authorities work to dismantle the network responsible for the illicit importation.