Mbege Ka Michika of Adamawa state, His Royal Majesty Prof. Bulus Luka Gadiga, has commended the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa, for his leadership qualities, pledging his kingdom’s preparedness to collaborate with the agency in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

According to a Monday statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the Royal Father gave the commendation and assurance on Monday, when he led members of his Council on a courtesy visit to Marwa, who is an indigene of Michika, at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

The Mbege Ka Michika noted that Marwa has for years contributed immensely towards the development of the Michika in terms of the provision of infrastructure, scholarships and others.

According to him, “we’re here to appreciate all the support you have given us and to express our support for the agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to eradicate illicit drugs, which you have been doing very, very effectively. Your efforts are visible for all to see, and we’re grateful to God for the leadership qualities He has bestowed on you that have made you a household name not only in our kingdom but all over Nigeria”

He said as a seasoned administrator, the Michika community will continue to count on Marwa’s knowledge and wealth of experience in the effort to further develop the town and empower the youth population. He disclosed that as part of efforts to partner with the Agency, he had sent letters to churches and mosques to tell everyone that the kingdom will not tolerate drug abuse and trafficking. He added that the kingdom is open to more collaboration with NDLEA in the areas of sensitisation and enforcement of drug laws.

In his welcome remarks, Marwa congratulated the monarch for his well-deserved appointment to the exalted stool, while expressing appreciation for the consideration of making him one of the first set of indigenes to be conferred with a chieftaincy title.

He noted that the drug scourge is a challenge in every community, and everyone must rise to support ongoing efforts.

“We appreciate the support that Your Majesty has rendered and continue to render to the NDLEA Command in Michika in various ways, especially in logistics. We hope this example can be copied by other royal fathers. We also appreciate your understanding of the fight against illicit drugs; it’s not for NDLEA alone, it’s the whole of society, the government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, churches, mosques, communities and everyone.

“This is why we continue to appeal to people, especially our youths, to desist from the use of illicit drugs because it is bad for health, families, and our communities. So, we will continue to appreciate Your Majesty’s contributions and urge you to set up a drug control committee within your domain that can interact with us day to day”, Marwa stated.

Other members of the monarch’s entourage include: Gen. Bitrus Kangye (rtd); Ambassador Ibrahim Mohammed Bashir; Dr John Quaghe; and Halima Buba.