The House of Representatives has clarified its rules governing the selection of principal officers, formally excluding first-time lawmakers from eligibility for leadership positions in the Green Chamber. The decision followed the adoption of a motion seeking a precise interpretation of Order Seven, Rule 15 of the House Standing Orders, which…...

The House of Representatives has clarified its rules governing the selection of principal officers, formally excluding first-time lawmakers from eligibility for leadership positions in the Green Chamber.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion seeking a precise interpretation of Order Seven, Rule 15 of the House Standing Orders, which was unanimously approved by lawmakers. The clarification effectively settles ongoing debates over qualification criteria for key parliamentary roles, including minority leadership positions.

TVC News Online reports that the House adopted the motion sponsored by Babajimi Benson, the member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, which sought a clearer interpretation of Order Seven, Rule 15 of the House Rules.

In a swift reaction, Imo State lawmaker Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement, said the move was an attempt to edge him out of the minority leader race. The lawmaker insisted that 60 out of 82 opposition members remain firmly behind him and are prepared to defend what he described as their mandate.

Meanwhile, Deputy Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has expressed satisfaction with the resolution of the House of Representatives barring Ikenga Ugochinyere and other first-time members from vying for principal offices in the Parliament.

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In his reaction, Mr Agbese, representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, described the resolution as an act of God, saying he has been vindicated.

He insisted that Order 7 Rule 15 is clear on how to become a principal officer in the House of Representatives. Agbese maintained that the resolution has vindicated him and that it is good for the institutional memory of the Parliament.