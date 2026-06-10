The Federal Capital Territory Police Command have recorded some gains in the fight against kidnapping, as it rescued five abducted victims during a coordinated security operation in the Byazhin area of Abuja. TVC News reports that the operation was personally led by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi. Read Also…...

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command have recorded some gains in the fight against kidnapping, as it rescued five abducted victims during a coordinated security operation in the Byazhin area of Abuja.

TVC News reports that the operation was personally led by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi.

Acting on recent kidnapping incidents around Paze Community, police launched an intensive search-and-rescue mission across the area. During the operation, operatives engaged suspected kidnappers in a gun battle, resulting in the killing of two suspects and the arrest of two others.

Two AK-47 rifles with magazines were recovered, while several gang members escaped into nearby hills with suspected gunshot wounds.

The FCT Police Command has called on hospitals, healthcare workers and members of the public to report anyone seeking treatment for gunshot injuries, while reaffirming its commitment to eliminating kidnapping and other violent crimes across the nation’s capital.