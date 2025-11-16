The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has refuted reports suggesting that female inmates nationwide are being denied menstrual products, insisting the allegations are unfounded and misrepresent the reality in correctional facilities. In a statement release...

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has refuted reports suggesting that female inmates nationwide are being denied menstrual products, insisting the allegations are unfounded and misrepresent the reality in correctional facilities.

In a statement released on Sunday in Abuja, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Adamu Samson Duza, said the Service strictly adheres to its mandate and international correctional standards.

He explained that sanitary pads and hygiene materials are distributed to female inmates every month at no cost, with each allocation documented in welfare registers.

Duza noted that all custodial centres are equipped with healthcare units staffed by qualified medical personnel, including nurses and doctors, who handle the medical needs of female inmates—menstrual-related issues included.

These units, he said, offer free consultations, medications, and referrals to external hospitals whenever specialised treatment is needed.

He also highlighted the ongoing support the Service receives from civil society groups, faith-based organisations, and development partners, who regularly provide sanitary products and conduct menstrual hygiene sensitisation programmes.

A recent donation from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), he added, was among several contributions aimed at improving inmate welfare.

Reiterating the Command’s commitment to humane treatment and dignity for all inmates, Duza emphasised that the NCoS operates in line with the Nigerian Constitution, the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), and other established global standards.