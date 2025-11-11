Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from prison, three weeks into a five-year sentence for participating in a criminal conspiracy. A Paris court ruled on Monday that Sarkozy will be placed under judicial supervision and is barred from leaving France pending his appeal, which is...

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from prison, three weeks into a five-year sentence for participating in a criminal conspiracy.

A Paris court ruled on Monday that Sarkozy will be placed under judicial supervision and is barred from leaving France pending his appeal, which is scheduled for next year.

After his release, Sarkozy said his “energy is focused solely on the single goal of proving my innocence.”

He added on X: “The truth will prevail. It is an obvious truth that life teaches. The end of the story remains to be written.”

Sarkozy was accused of receiving millions of euros from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 presidential campaign. In September, he was found guilty of criminal association related to the alleged plot between 2005 and 2007 in exchange for diplomatic favors.

His five-year prison term began in October, making him the first former French president in modern times to be sentenced to jail.

Although his legal team immediately filed for his release, the court initially ordered him to remain detained and imposed a €100,000 fine.

Christophe Ingrain, one of Sarkozy’s lawyers, described the release as “a step forward”, adding that preparations for the appeal trial expected in March are already underway.