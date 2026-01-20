The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as the Clerk of the Senate. The Commission also elevated Ibrahim Sidi as the acting clerk of the House of Representatives. The Commission further approved the appointment and redeployment of officers into other Co...

The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Odo as the Clerk of the Senate.

The Commission also elevated Ibrahim Sidi as the acting clerk of the House of Representatives.

The Commission further approved the appointment and redeployment of officers into other Consolidated positions.

These were the high points of decisions reached at the Commission’s 19th meeting held on Monday, 20th January, 2026.

The Commission had, on 16th September 2025, approved Mr. Odo’s elevation to the position of Acting Clerk of the Senate.

Prior to his appointment as the Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mr. Sidi was a Director of Administration in the National Assembly.

His appointment takes effect from 9th February, 2026.

He will replace Yahaya Danzariya, who will officially retire from the National Assembly Service on 8th February 2026.