Contrary to the publication by a controversial news platform suggesting that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, is down with a purported stroke, which renders him unable to move his hands and legs. Edun has been spotted at the London Art Gallery today.

According to a video posted on social media by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Edun visited the O’DA Art Gallery booth at 1-54 London on Wednesday, October 15, at Somerset House, London.

Onanuga wrote, “Finance Minister Wale Edun visits an art exhibition in the UK. He is in the country for an officially sanctioned few days of rest from the rigours of managing the Nigerian economy.”

As seen by TVC, the creative director and founder of the gallery, Obida Obioha, was seen showing the works in the gallery booth and discussing with the Finance Minister.

https://x.com/aonanuga1956/status/1978509380103324102

TVC previously reported that the Presidency has dismissed widespread rumours claiming that Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, suffered a stroke and was flown abroad for treatment.

Top presidential officials confirmed on Sunday that Edun is “indisposed” and is currently recuperating at his Abuja residence, under the care of Nigerian medical professionals.

A senior official, who asked not to be named while speaking with The Nation, debunked the stroke rumours, describing them as “unfounded.”