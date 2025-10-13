The Presidency has dismissed widespread rumours claiming that Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, suffered a stroke and was flown abroad for treatment. Top presidential officials confirmed on Sunday that Edun is “indisposed” and is currently recuperating at h...

The Presidency has dismissed widespread rumours claiming that Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, suffered a stroke and was flown abroad for treatment.

Top presidential officials confirmed on Sunday that Edun is “indisposed” and is currently recuperating at his Abuja residence, under the care of Nigerian medical professionals.

A senior official, who asked not to be named while speaking with The Nation, debunked the stroke rumours, describing them as “unfounded.”

“Yes, he’s indisposed. He’s sick, which is a bit serious, but it’s not stroke. As I’m talking to you, he’s in his house. He has not been flown anywhere. Of course, he might seek medical attention elsewhere if the doctors say that is necessary. But he doesn’t have stroke. That’s why we said he is only indisposed,” the official clarified.

Another presidency source echoed this position, adding that there is no plan to replace the minister, contrary to speculation fueled by recent reports.

READ ALSO: FG To Bring All Govt Funds Into Visibility – Wale Edun

Read Also Allocation To States Rises By Over 111%, Says Finance Minister Edun

“He’s being attended to by Nigerian doctors. They’re monitoring him, and if there’s a need for medical care outside Nigeria, he will go. But for now, he’s still at home. There are no plans to replace him,” the source confirmed.

Presidential adviser Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, also weighed in to quell the misinformation. He confirmed that Edun is receiving treatment locally.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He’s around,” Onanuga said on Sunday evening.

The clarifications come in response to a report by online news platform The Whistler, which alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was considering appointing a replacement following Edun’s health challenges.

Although Edun will not attend the upcoming World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, will now lead the Nigerian delegation. The meetings are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 14.