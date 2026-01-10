Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of her young son, describing what she alleges was a series of medical failures at a private hospital in Lagos. News of the child’s death was first disclosed by a family relative. In a detailed account r...

Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of her young son, describing what she alleges was a series of medical failures at a private hospital in Lagos.

News of the child’s death was first disclosed by a family relative.

In a detailed account released recently, Ms Adichie said her son, Nkanu, would still be alive “but for an incident” that occurred at Euracare Hospital on 6 January.

According to her statement, the family had travelled to Lagos for Christmas when the child developed what initially appeared to be a mild illness but later worsened. He was admitted to Atlantis Hospital, where doctors planned his transfer to the United States for specialist care the following day.

Ms Adichie said a medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore was expecting her son and had requested diagnostic tests, including an MRI scan and a lumbar puncture.

She said Atlantis Hospital referred the family to Euracare Hospital to carry out the procedures, as well as the insertion of a central line ahead of the planned flight.

On the morning of 6 January, she said her son was taken to Euracare Hospital and sedated ahead of the procedures. Ms Adichie said she was waiting outside the operating theatre when she noticed medical staff rushing inside.

She said she was later informed that her son had become unresponsive after being given an anaesthetic drug and was resuscitated.

He was subsequently placed on a ventilator and transferred to the intensive care unit. Ms Adichie said her son later developed seizures and suffered cardiac arrest. He died several hours later.

In her account, the writer alleged that her son was not properly monitored after sedation and that established medical protocols were not followed.

She also raised concerns about the conduct of the anaesthesiologist involved, describing it as “criminally negligent”.

Ms Adichie further claimed that she has since learned of previous cases in which children were allegedly overdosed by the same doctor, questioning why he was allowed to continue practising.

“We brought in a child who was unwell but stable and scheduled to travel the next day,” she said. “We came for routine procedures. Instead, our beautiful little boy was gone.”

Euracare Hospital has not responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

There has also been no public statement from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

Ms Adichie said she decided to speak out to ensure the matter is investigated and to prevent similar incidents involving other children.