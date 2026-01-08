President Bola Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences to Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, over the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi. Tinubu, reflecting on the loss of his son in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday, stated that “no grief is as devastating a...

President Bola Tinubu has expressed heartfelt condolences to Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, over the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

Tinubu, reflecting on the loss of his son in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday, stated that “no grief is as devastating as losing a child.”

The President wrote, “With a deep sense of grief, I condole with Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie @ChimamandaReal, her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, and the entire family on the passing of their son, Nkanu Nnamdi.”

Empathising with the bereaved family, President Tinubu prayed that they find the strength to navigate their period of grief.

Tinubu wrote, “As a parent myself who has suffered the loss of a loved one, no grief is as devastating as losing a child. I empathise with the family at this difficult time, and I mourn this sad loss with them.

“Ms Adichie is a literary icon who has brought joy and light to many homes globally, and I pray she and her family find strength in the Almighty in this trying hour. My prayers are with the family.”

News of renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, losing one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi, broke the internet on Thursday.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Omawumi Ogbe, on behalf of the family, the 21-month-old baby passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, after a brief illness.

The statement said the family is devastated by the loss and requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

The statement reads, “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on Wednesday, 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old.

The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask for your grace and prayers as they mourn in private.

“No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief.”