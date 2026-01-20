A man armed with a cutlass interrupted a church vigil in Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State, in protest against the loud noise from the church’s services. The incident, which was recorded on video, has sparked widespread discussion on social media about the effects of excessive noise from churches and oth...

A man armed with a cutlass interrupted a church vigil in Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State, in protest against the loud noise from the church’s services.

The incident, which was recorded on video, has sparked widespread discussion on social media about the effects of excessive noise from churches and other establishments in residential neighborhoods.

Reactions have been divided, with some expressing understanding of the man’s frustration, while others condemned the use of violence as an unacceptable way to voice complaints.

A user, #Philose wrote, “Only one man stop vigil? Na only children dey attend the church.”

Another user #Starjesseu_web wrote, “People that are dragging the man maay not kn hat maybe he has been wanting them since”

“They will all see him as a devil, neglecting the fact that they don’t have sound proof. He can equally sue them and win the case,” #Joe_Bassey wrote.

Another user, #Emperor_keo, said, “It’s a good thing to do or sue the pastor. A lot of them disturbs people with noise every night. ”

The Lagos State Government has previously sealed establishments, including churches, over noise pollution, highlighting the need for compliance with environmental regulations.