The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources have notified the public that it will begin enforcement against illegal land reclamation and waterfront encroachment starting Wednesday. This was disclosed in a circular signed on Monday by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of Environment...

The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources have notified the public that it will begin enforcement against illegal land reclamation and waterfront encroachment starting Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a circular signed on Monday by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources.

According to the statement, the enforcement will commence following the expiration of the 7-day ultimatum given by the ministry on September 18 and 19 in two separate newspaper publications.

The statement reads, “Following the expiration of a 7-day ultimatum given by the Lagos State Government through two Public Notices published in two separate ANNOUNCEMENTS on September 18th and 19th in the Punch and The Nation newspapers respectively.”

The notice reads:

1. To notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorised land reclamation and waterfront encroachment, that the grace period of SEVEN DAYS for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities as contained in our earlier public notices has since expired on 25th September, 2025.

2. Consequently, in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and other extant regulations, the Ministry shall commence immediate and full enforcement actions, effective from Wednesday, 15th October, 2025.

3. The following measures shall be implemented without further notice: i. Removal of all illegal reclamation structures and fillings without the Statutory EIA and Drainage Clearance Certificate. ii.Seizure of all reclamation equipment and materials found on prohibited sites. iii.Prosecution of offenders in accordance with the Environmental and Urban Development Laws of the State.

4. These actions are necessary to protect the environment, prevent flooding and ensure public safety within the state.

5. The General Public are hereby warned from patronising or buying from such illegal reclamation operators so as not to fall victim.

TVC previously reported that the Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the State, with or without Environmental Impact Assessment approval or drainage clearance.

The directive was issued in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to him, all approved reclamation projects must be resubmitted for proper documentation and monitoring, while ongoing and proposed ones must undergo Environmental Impact Assessment and obtain clearance from the ministry.