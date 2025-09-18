The Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the State, with or without Environmental Impact Assessment approval or drainage clearance....

The directive was issued in a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to him, all approved reclamation projects must be resubmitted for proper documentation and monitoring, while ongoing and proposed ones must undergo Environmental Impact Assessment and obtain clearance from the ministry.

Wahab warned that developers have just seven days to comply or risk having their sites decommissioned. Measures to be taken include excavation, removal of reclaimed sand, and reopening of already blocked water channels.

The Commissioner also stressed that anyone found on illegal reclamation sites after the deadline will be arrested and prosecuted.

Wahab raised concern over the surge in reclamation activities on wetlands, floodplains, and lagoons in several parts of the state, including Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Ikorodu, Oworonshoki, Ojo, Badagry, and Lagos Mainland.

He noted that while reclamation may provide land for housing and infrastructure, it comes with serious consequences such as flooding, erosion, loss of wetlands and biodiversity, disruption of fishing livelihoods, and pollution of water bodies.

With Lagos’s low-lying topography and fragile ecosystem, Wahab insisted the state government cannot allow indiscriminate reclamation to continue unchecked.