The Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the death of Nkanu, the young son of celebrated Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, following allegations of medical negligence at a private hospital in the state.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, on Friday, the government said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to carry out a “thorough, independent and transparent” probe into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, which reportedly occurred on January 6 at a private healthcare facility in Lagos.

The state government expressed condolences to Adichie and her family, describing the death of a child as a “profound tragedy” and assuring them of its commitment to justice.

“The Lagos State Government places the highest value on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the state,” the statement said.

HEFAMAA has already commenced investigations and visited the facility involved as part of its inquiry, according to the government.

The agency, which is responsible for regulating and accrediting both public and private health institutions in Lagos, will review all allegations and reports linked to the incident.

The agency is also expected to work with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure what the government described as a “holistic, credible and professional” investigation.

Authorities said the probe will examine compliance with clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards and the roles of all parties involved. The findings will be made public at the conclusion of the investigation.

The Lagos State Government warned that any individual or institution found guilty of negligence, misconduct or regulatory violations would be sanctioned in line with existing laws.

While the inquiry continues, residents were urged to remain calm and avoid speculation, as due process is being followed.