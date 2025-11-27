The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, has uncovered a clandestine oil bunkering operation in the state and arrested 27 suspects allegedly found with counterfeit naira notes during a recent enforcement exercise. The Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (r...

The Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd.), announced the breakthrough at the agency’s headquarters in Bolade, Oshodi, explaining that the operation followed intelligence reports about an unlicensed depot being used as a bunkering hub, which posed serious threats to public health, safety, and the environment.

Cole stated that the illegal site was not only storing and adulterating petroleum products but also served as a cover for nighttime transactions using fake currency, targeting unsuspecting residents and vendors.

During the raid, LAGESC operatives from the special squad discovered makeshift storage facilities, drums, and jerry cans containing adulterated diesel.

The Corps Marshal warned that such activities could trigger fire outbreaks, soil pollution, and endanger nearby homes and businesses.

He confirmed that the agency dismantled the illegal bunkering structures and secured the premises, while all 27 suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.

Reaffirming LAGESC’s commitment to environmental protection, Cole emphasized that routine surveillance and strict enforcement are key to maintaining a safe and livable Lagos, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda.

He also urged residents to make use of pedestrian bridges across the state to help prevent avoidable deaths caused by speeding vehicles on major highways.