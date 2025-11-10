The troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in an intensified campaign against illegal bunkering, have arrested fourteen suspected oil thieves, dismantled fourteen illegal refining sites and recovered over 20,205 litres of stolen crude in popular areas in the Niger/Delta region. According t...

The troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in an intensified campaign against illegal bunkering, have arrested fourteen suspected oil thieves, dismantled fourteen illegal refining sites and recovered over 20,205 litres of stolen crude in popular areas in the Niger/Delta region.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Danjuma, the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, the operation was carried out in major areas across Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

The statement reads, “Troops of the 6 Division, in synergy with other security agencies, have intensified the onslaught against oil thieves in the Niger Delta Region. In several operations conducted between 20 October and 9 November 2025, remarkable gains were recorded. These resulted in the dismantling of fourteen illegal refining hubs, the arrest of fourteen suspected oil thieves, and the confiscation of over 20,205 litres of stolen products across the region.

“In Rivers State, along the fringes of the Imo River, troops deactivated six illegal refining sites, destroyed fourteen drum pots and nine drum receivers, as well as confiscated over 8,000 litres of stolen products. The recoveries were made around Asa, Okonta, and Okoloma in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, and Obuzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State. Additionally, recoveries were also made at the abandoned Wellhead 3, around the remote manifold axis, where forty-two sacks containing over 1,250 litres of stolen crude oil were seized. Operations were also conducted around Ozochi Community in Ahoada East LGA, and Angalama Community in Asari-Toru LGA with recoveries made.”

It added, “Similarly, in Delta State, around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA, troops arrested three suspected oil thieves and impounded a J5 bus and one motorcycle, recovering over 4,000 litres of condensate. Also, at Bipoko Community in Warri South LGA, troops discovered an active illegal refining site with a cooking oven and thirty-eight sacks filled with over 1,140 litres of stolen crude oil.

“In Akwa Ibom State, following actionable intelligence, troops intercepted a truck while transloading Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from an underground storage facility at Olive Field Filling Station along the Uyo–Ikot Ekpene Road in Ikot Ekpene LGA. The truck was loaded with over 3,287 litres of illegally refined AGO. In Bayelsa State, troops also sustained operations against economic saboteurs. All the suspects arrested, as well as the confiscated products, were handled in line with the subsisting operational mandate.

“Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops for the successes recorded and charged them to sustain the operational tempo in the fight against criminals,” the statement concluded.