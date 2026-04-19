Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 12 large parcels of cocaine concealed in what it described as “false bottom” of food flasks heading to the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic Airline flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, in Lagos State. In…...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 12 large parcels of cocaine concealed in what it described as “false bottom” of food flasks heading to the United Kingdom via a Virgin Atlantic Airline flight from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, in Lagos State.

In a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the cocaine shipment with a gross weight of 2.80 kilograms was intercepted on Thursday, 9th April, at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

The statement reads, “The cocaine consignment with a gross weight of 2.80 kilograms was intercepted on Thursday, 9th April 2026 by NDLEA operatives attached to the export shed of the Lagos airport while two cargo agents involved in the export bid: Ama Obinna Ufeim, 33, and Ogabi Monday Akorede, 39, were swiftly arrested. Further investigation revealed a 52-year-old freight and forwarding agent, Agoro Tajudeen Moninuola, as the sender of the consignment, and he was arrested in a follow-up operation.”

In a similar operation on Wednesday, April 8, NDLEA officers stationed at the import shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a consignment of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, with a gross weight of 2.90 kilograms and concealed in snack food packs, which arrived from the United States of America aboard a Delta Airlines flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added, “Two cargo clearing agents: Animashaun Moshood Adetunji and Mercy Gabriel Oluwasegun, were initially arrested in connection with the seizure before the consignee, Saheed Adeshina Adegoke, a 29-year-old fashion designer, was nabbed in a follow-up operation at 3 Oba Ogunji road, Ogba, Lagos, on Monday, 13th April.”

In Kaduna, “NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kaduna-Zaria highway by Gwargwaje Zaria on Monday, 13th April intercepted a trailer conveying cement heading to Hadeja in Jigawa state. A search of the truck led to the recovery of 760 blocks and 33 jumbo bags of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 847 kilograms. The truck driver, Umar Garba Haruna, 33, was arrested in connection with the seizure.”

The statement also revealed that a 53-year-old female suspect, Alice Sunday Udoh, was arrested on Thursday, April 16, when NDLEA officers in a joint operation with troops of the Nigerian Army raided a forest in Uwet community, Akamkpa LGA, Cross River state, where 15,000 kilograms of skunk on six hectares of farmland were destroyed and 119kg of the same substance recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another operation in Edo state, “a cannabis farm was raided on Tuesday 14th April at Saboro camp, Ovia North East LGA, where NDLEA operatives destroyed 2,281.43kg of same psychoactive substance, while three suspects: Nweke Smart, 27; Christopher Egbe, 62; and Monday Ayan, 45, were arrested, with the duo of Christopher and Monday caught with 38.5kg cannabis and its seeds. Two suspects: Sunday Odili, 49, and Ijenebe Joshua, 39, were nabbed with 87.838kg skunk and seeds at Powerline area of Okwo, Delta state, on Friday, 17th April.”

In Lagos, two suspects identified as Chinedu Ogbekene and Zindozin Aloukou Bienvenu were arrested on Wednesday, April 15, at Mile 2, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway, while conveying 11,900 capsules of tramadol and 400 ampoules of phenobarbital injection in a truck to Ghana.

The statement disclosed that NDLEA operatives raided a two-storey building at Petti, Lagos Island, where a total of 95.8kg of skunk was recovered on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of MMIA, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Kaduna, and Lagos Commands for the arrests, seizures and their drug supply reduction efforts, charging them and their compatriots across the country to maintain the current tempo.