Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Azeez Khadijat, over her alleged involvement in a suspected vehicle theft and illegal repainting operation in Omu-Ijebu. The arrest followed a swift response by detectives attached to the Omu-Ijebu Divisional Headquarters, who acted on credible intelligence on Sunday,…...

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old woman, Azeez Khadijat, over her alleged involvement in a suspected vehicle theft and illegal repainting operation in Omu-Ijebu.

The arrest followed a swift response by detectives attached to the Omu-Ijebu Divisional Headquarters, who acted on credible intelligence on Sunday, 19 April 2026, at about 4:00 p.m.

Police said information was received that three men and a woman were spotted in a bush along Ikhasi Road, Kajola via Omu, repainting a Suzuki minibus, popularly known as “Korope,” which had no registration number.

The vehicle, suspected to have originally been yellow, was reportedly being repainted in white and blue to alter its identity.

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On arrival at the scene, the suspects fled in different directions, but Khadijat was apprehended inside the abandoned vehicle.

The minibus, later identified with a Lagos State registration number, was recovered and taken into custody.

A search of the area also led to the recovery of three mobile phones, a power bank, a paint can, sandpaper, and a Type-C charging cord believed to belong to the fleeing suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle may have been used for criminal activities in Lagos State, prompting efforts by the suspects to conceal its identity.

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Police said efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects, while the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended the оперативes for their swift action and professionalism, assuring that all accomplices involved would be brought to justice.

The command also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through its emergency lines.