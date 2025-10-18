The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to formally endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo ahead of the 2027 general elections. Party supporters and stakeholders from across the state have begun gathering at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, wh...

The Kogi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to formally endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party supporters and stakeholders from across the state have begun gathering at the Muhammadu Buhari Square in Lokoja, where preparations are in top gear for what is being described as a “celebration of effective leadership and a working partnership.”

The endorsement rally, drawing participants from ward to state levels, is seen as a show of solidarity for the Tinubu-led federal administration and the Ododo-led state government.

Both leaders are being commended by party members for implementing people-focused programmes under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which many say is already yielding tangible results in Kogi State.

The event is said to highlight key achievements and reinforce the APC’s unity and readiness ahead of future elections.